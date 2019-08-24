Aperio Group Holding in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Has Lowered by $354,796 as Shares Rose; As Chemed New (CHE) Shares Rose, Holder Caxton Associates LP Has Cut Its Stake

Caxton Associates Lp decreased its stake in Chemed Corp New (CHE) by 49.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp sold 1,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.07% . The hedge fund held 1,470 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $471,000, down from 2,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Chemed Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $9.51 during the last trading session, reaching $423.96. About 79,955 shares traded. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 29.67% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500.

Aperio Group Llc decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 15.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc sold 6,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 36,178 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, down from 43,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $55.38. About 328,039 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q EPS 86c; 25/04/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS CO – QTRLY REVENUES $405.6 MLN, UP 13%; 01/05/2018 – CAIS Selects SEI to Provide An Innovative Front-Office Technology Solution for Alternative Investment Platform; 18/04/2018 – SEI to Announce First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 20/03/2018 – SEI and Quovo Leverage APls to Deliver Holistic Financial Advice; 03/04/2018 – SEI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – SEI & SYNECHRON JOIN FORCES FOR BLOCKCHAIN UTILIZATION; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Net $139.8M; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q REV. $405.6M, EST. $408.2M; 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION

Analysts await Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.23 earnings per share, up 5.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $3.07 per share. CHE’s profit will be $51.43M for 32.81 P/E if the $3.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.36 actual earnings per share reported by Chemed Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.87% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 24 investors sold CHE shares while 107 reduced holdings. only 53 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 13.50 million shares or 11.47% less from 15.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark Incorporated reported 43 shares. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Co owns 21,826 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 13,752 are held by Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 4,939 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ny reported 18,127 shares stake. Numerixs Technologies holds 0.03% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) or 800 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.02% or 2,447 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.2% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Cookson Peirce & Inc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 14,901 shares. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Washington-based Coldstream Cap has invested 0.03% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Jefferies Group Inc has 4,069 shares. Millennium Management Lc accumulated 36,116 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al invested 0.02% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE).

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75B and $688.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 5,915 shares to 9,726 shares, valued at $969,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 183,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $206,430 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 4,600 shares. 105,555 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Shelton Capital stated it has 483 shares. Benjamin F Edwards reported 757 shares. Huntington Bancorp holds 1,063 shares. Comerica Retail Bank owns 84,791 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Regions Fincl stated it has 3,437 shares. Brandywine Invest Mgmt Lc owns 60,970 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Texas-based Bbva Compass Bancorporation Inc has invested 0.3% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Camarda Financial Advsr Limited holds 20 shares. D E Shaw And invested in 238,224 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag invested in 795,057 shares or 0.02% of the stock. British Columbia Mngmt Corp has 0.07% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 159,102 shares. Us Commercial Bank De invested in 2,584 shares. Fmr invested in 0% or 211,097 shares.

Analysts await SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 3.75% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SEIC’s profit will be $125.35 million for 16.68 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by SEI Investments Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06B and $23.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 3,853 shares to 13,742 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 15,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 620,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Tfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:TFSL).