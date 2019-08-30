Aperio Group Holding in Honda Motor LTD (HMC) Has Trimmed by $4.74 Million as Valuation Declined; Carlson Capital Management Lowered Its Holding in Abbott Labs (ABT) as Market Value Rose

Aperio Group Llc decreased its stake in Honda Motor Ltd (HMC) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc sold 175,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.28% . The institutional investor held 1.69 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.94M, down from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Honda Motor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.71. About 78,703 shares traded. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) has declined 18.24% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical HMC News: 24/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU: POSSIBLE U.S. AUTO TARIFFS ARE CLEARLY LINKED TO NAFTA TALKS, SAYS CANNOT SEE LINK BETWEEN AUTO TARIFFS, NATIONAL SECURITY; 27/04/2018 – Honda Motor FY EPS Y590.79 Vs EPS Y342.10; 04/04/2018 – Mint: Honda not to roll out new variant of Jazz in India; 13/03/2018 – Global Autoparts Market Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 100 Companies Including Honda Motor, Denso, and Mitsubishi Motors – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – Richland Source: Johnson named a nominee for Honda Division II Athlete Of The Year award; 22/03/2018 – Honda Civic Type R Takes on Pirelli World Challenge; 13/03/2018 – Senate Panel Scrutinizing Air-Bag Recall to Question NHTSA Official, Automotive Execs; 06/04/2018 – Motor racing-F1 outlines a future of cost caps and simpler engines; 27/04/2018 – HONDA MOTOR 7267.T 2017/18 GROUP (IFRS) NET PROFIT 1.06 TRLN YEN (+71.8 %) , 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 570.00 BLN YEN (-46.2 %); 27/04/2018 – Honda Motor FY Oper Pft Y833.56B Vs Pft Y840.71B

Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 52.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management sold 26,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 23,416 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, down from 49,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $85.18. About 362,459 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06B and $23.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 103,164 shares to 648,979 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avangrid Inc by 58,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 277,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Posco (NYSE:PKX).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 25.35 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $401.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Trust (DLS) by 4,819 shares to 179,497 shares, valued at $11.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 740 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).