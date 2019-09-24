Aperio Group Has Upped Its Workday (WDAY) Stake; Vaccinex (VCNX) Sellers Decreased By 3.75% Their Shorts

Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) had a decrease of 3.75% in short interest. VCNX’s SI was 7,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.75% from 8,000 shares previously. With 10,900 avg volume, 1 days are for Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX)’s short sellers to cover VCNX’s short positions. The SI to Vaccinex Inc’s float is 0.34%. The stock increased 4.87% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $7.54. About 3 shares traded. Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Aperio Group Llc increased Workday Inc (WDAY) stake by 8.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Aperio Group Llc acquired 4,833 shares as Workday Inc (WDAY)’s stock declined 0.60%. The Aperio Group Llc holds 60,250 shares with $12.39M value, up from 55,417 last quarter. Workday Inc now has $40.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $175.74. About 80,204 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company has market cap of $112.06 million. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

More notable recent Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Vaccinex to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2019 Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” on September 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Vaccinex Announces $13.8 Million Private Placement Nasdaq:VCNX – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Vaccinex Announces Poster Presentations at the 2019 ASCO Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Vaccinex Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vaccinex down 9% on capital raise – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Aperio Group Llc decreased Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) stake by 2,697 shares to 17,103 valued at $2.40M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) stake by 25,618 shares and now owns 91,337 shares. Intercontinental Hotels Group was reduced too.

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Workday: Buy The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Trade Ahead of Earnings: ULTA, BBY, WDAY – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Beware of Valuation Risks on Workday Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Growth Stocks to Sell as Rates Move Higher – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top U.S. Stocks to Watch in September – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Workday (NYSE:WDAY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Workday has $23800 highest and $20000 lowest target. $219.60’s average target is 24.96% above currents $175.74 stock price. Workday had 7 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) rating on Friday, August 30. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $21000 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) rating on Friday, August 30. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $22500 target.