Aperio Group Has Upped Its Netflix (NFLX) Stake by $11.06 Million; As Alaska Air Group (ALK) Shares Rose, Holder Davidson Investment Advisors Increased Its Position

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 31,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 254,976 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.92 million, up from 223,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $291.44. About 6.33 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 11/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Netflix Pulls Out of Cannes Following Rule Change; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik; 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker, Coming Soon To Netflix; 24/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Deutsche Bank, Uber, Netflix; 21/05/2018 – NETFLIX IN MULTI-YEAR PACT WITH BARACK & MICHELLE OBAMA; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC TO TAX NETFLIX, OTHER FOREIGN ECOMMERCE FIRMS; 13/04/2018 – Mercury News: TV tonight: ‘Lost in Space’ reboot soars onto Netflix; 06/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Netflix adds per-title PIN locks, visible maturity ratings to improve parental controls; 01/04/2018 – OwenboroMsgrInq: Netflix turning heads in Hollywood by spending billions to lure talent; 20/04/2018 – Netflix chief filling the world’s screens

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 29.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 53,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 233,769 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.12 million, up from 180,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $57.93. About 1.16M shares traded or 9.95% up from the average. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q EPS 3c; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC SAYS FEB 2018 ASMS 4.76 BLN, UP 9 PCT – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air: Unit Costs to Increase if Flight Attendants Ratify Labor Pact; 03/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group to Announce Financial Results; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group: Combined April Load Factor Dn 2.3 Points to 84.3%; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – FEB RPMS 3.78 BLN, UP 7.9 PCT; 11/04/2018 – Alteryx Brings Together Analytic Experts to Build for the Future of Al and Machine Learning; 03/04/2018 – ASSOCIATION OF FLIGHT ATTENDANTS-CWA SAYS JOINT COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT PROVIDES PAY INCREASES FOR PRE-MERGER ALASKA FLIGHT ATTENDANTS; 03/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP TO REPORT FINL RESULTS; 30/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines scored highest among traditional airlines

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17 billion and $954.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 15,580 shares to 51,551 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,778 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Natl Bank The has invested 0.02% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). 32,079 are owned by Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) or 35,496 shares. Verity Asset Management holds 0.53% or 8,085 shares. Creative Planning has 20,136 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc invested in 38,600 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Jlb & Assocs invested in 0.36% or 30,679 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Group Inc (Ca) has 0% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). 60,050 were reported by Macquarie Limited. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). First Interstate Bank & Trust holds 0% or 345 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui accumulated 10,421 shares or 0% of the stock. Gam Ag invested in 12,763 shares. Majedie Asset Mngmt owns 90,736 shares. Amg National Fincl Bank reported 0.05% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport Lc accumulated 0.01% or 1,636 shares. Convergence Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Foxhaven Asset Mngmt Lp invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 15,800 were accumulated by Quantres Asset Limited. Wells Fargo Company Mn invested in 1.66 million shares or 0.18% of the stock. Moreover, Tiemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.17% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 630 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Stifel Fincl Corp owns 0.17% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 173,001 shares. Stephens Invest Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 311 shares. Sun Life Financial Inc has invested 0.06% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 39,000 are owned by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno. New York-based Edgewood Mngmt Lc has invested 3.15% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cap Guardian Tru holds 0.39% or 82,207 shares in its portfolio. Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Wi has 1,750 shares. Cannell Peter B has 1,650 shares.

