Aperio Group Has Upped Holding in Watsco (WSO) by $312,960 as Stock Value Rose; Tiger Management Increased Microsoft (MSFT) Position

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 23,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 226,540 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.35 million, up from 203,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Microsoft certification catapults Australian tech company into the CTRM big league; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 05/04/2018 – Agio Launches New Public Cloud and Cybersecurity Offering: SkySuite; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Unveils Biggest Reorganization in Years as Myerson Out; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Pub; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 14/03/2018 – Clifford Sarkin Appointed to Millennium BlockChain Board of Advisors

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 28.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 1,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 8,727 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, up from 6,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $164.46. About 403,874 shares traded or 69.23% up from the average. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Broderick Brian C has invested 2.44% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). M&R Cap Mngmt Inc holds 2.44% or 80,586 shares. 45,261 are held by Farmers Retail Bank. Summit Fincl Wealth Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 15,526 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP holds 1.42M shares or 2.47% of its portfolio. Bath Savings Tru Company holds 56,425 shares or 1.5% of its portfolio. Mrj Cap owns 3.99% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 51,541 shares. Hilltop Holdings Inc has 56,697 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 4,122 shares. Halsey Associates Ct has invested 0.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Colonial Advisors holds 173,707 shares. Platinum Mgmt has 0.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 25,835 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Mngmt has invested 4.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hanson Mcclain has 162,967 shares. Old Point Tru Svcs N A holds 4.48% or 65,626 shares.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15M and $246.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 24,100 shares to 34,700 shares, valued at $10.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 9,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,408 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06B and $24.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 729,183 shares to 494,411 shares, valued at $4.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) by 321,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 427,561 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdermott Escrow.