Aperio Group Has Raised Its Gold Fields LTD New (GFI) Position by $333,192; Universal Health (UHS) Holder Reinhart Partners Has Decreased Its Holding

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Universal Health (UHS) by 29.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 54,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 128,808 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.23 million, down from 183,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Universal Health for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $143.48. About 600,650 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Universal Health Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Gold Fields Ltd New (GFI) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 111,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.49% . The institutional investor held 914,371 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, up from 803,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Gold Fields Ltd New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.00B market cap company. The stock increased 5.35% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $6.1. About 15.19 million shares traded or 73.81% up from the average. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has risen 37.23% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 09/04/2018 – ASANKO GOLD HOLDER GOLD FIELDS LTD REPORTS 9.9% STAKE; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields’ quarterly output falls, South Deep woes rumble on; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields Lowered Production Concerns South Deep Project; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields and Asanko Gold to Partner in a Joint Venture in Ghana at the Asanko Gold Mine; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields Enters Joint Venture With Asanko Gold; 29/03/2018 – South Africa’s Gold Fields to form Ghana joint venture with Canada’s Asanko; 29/03/2018 – ASANKO GOLD TO GET US$185M FROM GOLD FIELDS FOR 50% JV INTEREST; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields 1Q Production Down 1%; 06/04/2018 – EAST AFRICA METALS – COMMENCED BINDING ARBITRATION PROCEEDINGS WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN DISPUTES CO HAS WITH TANZANIAN GOLDFIELDS; 12/03/2018 – Ghana Workers Injured in Gold Fields Protest, Says Mines Union

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 3.59% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $204.40 million for 15.53 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 1.01 million shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 8,950 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.18% or 279,811 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap stated it has 72,300 shares. Sg Americas Lc holds 25,754 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd reported 2,406 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested in 0.02% or 265,437 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 26 shares. Burney has 73,001 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Raymond James Services Advsr Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 2,466 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Com invested 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Prudential Fincl invested 0.02% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Moody Bankshares Tru Division reported 160 shares. The Illinois-based Tru Department Mb Bank N A has invested 0.02% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encompass Health Corp Com by 154,482 shares to 429,018 shares, valued at $25.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:ZAYO) by 53,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 972,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Trinet Group Inc Com (NYSE:TNET).