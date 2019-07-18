Aperio Group Has Lowered Stake in Abb LTD (ABB) by $1.74 Million as Market Value Declined; As Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Proshare Advisors Trimmed Position

Aperio Group Llc decreased its stake in Abb Ltd (ABB) by 10.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc sold 96,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 836,307 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.78 million, down from 933,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Abb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.77. About 3.67M shares traded or 79.96% up from the average. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 21.09% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 29/03/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS THE MARKET ENVIRONMENT FOR 2018 HAS BRIGHTENED; 17/04/2018 – ABB to provide electric vehicle chargers across the U.S; 23/05/2018 – ABB INDIA – CO AND NITI AAYOG SIGNS STATEMENT OF INTENT FOR DIGITALIZATION OF MULTIPLE SECTORS; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – MO Warn Notices: Missouri WARN Log PY 2017 – ABB Inc. – 04/18/18; 06/04/2018 – SWISS ENGINEERING GROUP ABB ABBN.S SAYS WILL INVEST 100 MILLION EUROS IN AN INNOVATION AND TRAINING CAMPUS IN AUSTRIA; 07/05/2018 – Heliospectra: ABB and Heliospectra AB join forces in the Middle East and Africa; 17/04/2018 – ABB Selected by Electrify America to Provide High Power Electric Vehicle Chargers Across the United States; 06/03/2018 – Falanx Group Limited Proposed ABB and Conditional Acquisition; 17/04/2018 – ABB TO SUPPLY ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGERS FOR ELECTRIFY AMERICA

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 14.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 56,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 322,606 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, down from 378,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $7.5. About 7.61 million shares traded or 13.77% up from the average. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 44.80% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.23% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 17C, EST. 17C; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP TO INVEST UP TO $250M INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop to Invest Up to $250 Million in Private-Equity Fund; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $3.2B, EST. $3.08B; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Sees 2Q Rev CNY20.5B-CNY21.3B; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Plummets Post-Market Among Chinese ADRs Monday; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER ADS RMB 0.77; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Adds Vipshop Holdings, Exits Tal Education: 13F; 14/05/2018 – VIPS SEES 2Q REV. 20.5B YUAN TO 21.3B YUAN, EST. 21.37B YUAN; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE REDUCED VIPS IN 1Q: 13F

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06B and $23.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 69,410 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $23.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 42,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 670,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14B and $16.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 4,120 shares to 104,233 shares, valued at $7.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welltower Inc by 19,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,896 shares, and has risen its stake in Rli Corp (NYSE:RLI).

Analysts await Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.08 per share. VIPS’s profit will be $79.86M for 15.63 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Vipshop Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

