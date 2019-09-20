Aperio Group Has Lowered Position in Toro Co (TTC) as Shares Rose; Nea Management Company Cut Its Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) Position by $83.17 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Genocea Biosciences Inc (GNCA) by 79.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 27.72 million shares as the company’s stock declined 39.13% . The institutional investor held 7.23 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.33M, down from 34.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Genocea Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.46M market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.49. About 8,556 shares traded. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) has declined 33.17% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GNCA News: 16/05/2018 – Pure Play Health Care FUnds Buy Genocea, Exit Axovant: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ Genocea Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNCA); 10/05/2018 – GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.21; 30/04/2018 – Genocea Biosciences Expects Top-Line Immune Response Data in 1st Half of 2019; 30/04/2018 – Genocea Biosciences Plans to Initiate Phase 1/2a Clinical Program Later This Year; 09/04/2018 – Genocea to Present Data at Upcoming AACR Annual Meeting Further Highlighting ATLAS Platform Ability to Identify and Characterize Neoantigens for Cancer Vaccines; 02/04/2018 – Genocea Biosciences Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Genocea to Present Data at Upcoming AACR Annual Meeting Further Highlighting ATLAS Platform Ability to Identify and Characteriz; 18/04/2018 – Genocea Presents Data at AACR Annual Meeting Further Highlighting Advantages of ATLAS Platform in Identification of Neoantigens; 09/03/2018 – GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES SAYS PENDING CONCLUSION OF CFO SEARCH, CEO WILLIAM CLARK TO ASSUME DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING

Aperio Group Llc decreased its stake in Toro Co (TTC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc sold 8,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 71,552 shares of the tools and hardware company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79 million, down from 80,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Toro Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $73.27. About 85,414 shares traded. The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has risen 23.19% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TTC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Toro Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTC); 23/04/2018 – Toro Supports 2018 Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation; 24/05/2018 – Toro Sees FY Adj EPS $2.66-Adj EPS $2.71; 24/05/2018 – TORO CO TTC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $2.66 TO $2.71; 19/03/2018 – Toro: Terms of Transaction Weren’t Disclosed; 24/05/2018 – TORO SEES 3Q EPS 64C TO 67C, EST. 68C

More notable recent The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Toro Announces Exclusive Partnership With YAMIT Filtration for North America Markets – Business Wire” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More on Toro Company’s Q3 results – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “‘Roomba, but for cornfields’: Toro and U of M developing farm-focused robot mower – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Toro and Tractor Supply ink long-term deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold TTC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 1.70% more from 82.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) for 47,000 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc invested in 0.05% or 1.59 million shares. Alps, a Colorado-based fund reported 5,654 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Altavista Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0.17% or 8,000 shares. Chilton Company Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.75% stake. Southeast Asset Advisors reported 23,650 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Lc reported 0.24% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Eagle Asset Management reported 96,800 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) for 796,376 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Limited invested in 5,199 shares or 0.02% of the stock. United Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Bancorp Of America De has 0% invested in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) for 178,185 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca stated it has 0.4% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). D E Shaw And invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Analysts await The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 43.75% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.32 per share. TTC’s profit will be $49.04M for 39.82 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by The Toro Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.58% negative EPS growth.

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06 billion and $24.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal (NYSE:FRC) by 4,437 shares to 54,974 shares, valued at $5.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 3,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT).

Analysts await Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.45 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.72 per share. After $-0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Genocea Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.84% EPS growth.

Nea Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc by 1.14 million shares to 2.05 million shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.