Aperio Group Has Lowered Its Position in Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) as Market Valuation Declined; Penn Capital Management Co Has Increased Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Stake

Aperio Group Llc decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 4.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc sold 48,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.90 million, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23B market cap company. The stock increased 12.24% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.59. About 14.06 million shares traded or 116.02% up from the average. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 04/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints JB Osborne to Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES BED BATH & BEYOND INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low to mid $2 range; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE GROWING ITS NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE BY FISCAL 2020; 14/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Buybacks — Barron’s; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Stark to Start Uncompensated Role as Senior Adviser to CEO Around June 4; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond deflated by soft outlook; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Six Classes of CD 2007-CD5; 03/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond offers to buy old Toys R Us gift cards for store credit; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE MODERATING DECLINES IN ITS OPERATING PROFIT AND NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE, IN FISCAL 2018 AND FISCAL 2019

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 11,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 149,091 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66M, up from 137,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 39,658 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 6.61% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $62.9 Million; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.58%; 27/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Employees to Plant 150 Trees in 2018; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Qtrly Div; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SASR); 26/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR; 03/05/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Earns Regional and National Recognition for Mortgage Performance and Leadership

Analysts await Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.36 per share. BBBY’s profit will be $42.15M for 7.27 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 175.00% EPS growth.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $42,295 activity. Michael Mark C also bought $12,323 worth of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) on Monday, March 11.

