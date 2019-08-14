Aperio Group Has Increased Stake in Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LYG) as Valuation Declined; Microchip Technology (MCHP) Shareholder Aristotle Capital Management Upped Its Holding by $11.78 Million

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 143,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 5.62 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465.97 million, up from 5.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.96% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $86.8. About 774,973 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ANTICIPATES THAT MICROSEMI DEAL WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018; 05/03/2018 – Digital control meets intelligent analog to streamline design; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ABOUT $3.8 BLN; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SAYS INTENDS TO OFFER THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT UP TO $2 BLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP: MICROSEMI HOLDERS APPROVED MERGER; 31/05/2018 – Microsemi to Showcase Time Sensitive Networking Solutions and Enhanced Software Offerings for Ethernet and IP Networking; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – SEES 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BETWEEN $200 MLN AND $250 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Easily Implement Low-power Touch Pads with Surface Gestures Using Microchip’s New Software Library; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR MICROSEMI BUY

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LYG) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 123,037 shares as the company's stock declined 20.92% . The institutional investor held 3.65 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.73M, up from 3.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Lloyds Banking Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $2.325. About 5.70M shares traded or 24.22% up from the average. Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) has declined 22.36% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.36% the S&P500.

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06B and $23.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 32,630 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $82.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 12,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,817 shares, and cut its stake in Mercury Genl Corp New (NYSE:MCY).

