Aperio Group Has Increased Holding in Yy (YY); Oldfield Partners Llp Position in Synchrony Financial (SYF) Has Upped by $1.31 Million as Stock Value Rose

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 12.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 5,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 52,363 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.65M, up from 46,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67B market cap company. The stock increased 4.04% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $57.7. About 1.10 million shares traded or 8.20% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE

Oldfield Partners Llp increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 24.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 196,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.80 million, up from 157,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $32.25. About 4.51 million shares traded or 3.61% up from the average. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net $640M; 18/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial expected to post earnings of 75 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE SYNCHRONY BANK’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BBB-‘; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 75C; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Loan Receivables $78B; 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Synchrony’s $750M of Three-Year Notes Not Expected to Materially Change Funding Mix or Leverage; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Raises Dividend to 21c Vs. 15c; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Approves a Share-Repurchase Program of Up to $2.2 B Through June 30, 2019

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Synchrony’s CareCredit expands to Walgreens, Duane Reade stores – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Synchrony Financial (SYF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synchrony announces capital return moves – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Twitter, Valero Energy and Synchrony Financial – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57 billion and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard by 47,800 shares to 6.71 million shares, valued at $100.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.93 million shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “YY revenues jump in Q2 as it adds paying users – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “YY Q2 2019 Results: Smashed It! – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Malaysia’s August exports fall 0.8% y/y, against a forecast rise – Nasdaq” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “YY +1.4% as UBS joins bulls on parade – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zynex zips higher on 95% Y/Y order growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 02, 2019.