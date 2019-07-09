Aperio Group Has Increased Holding in Tri Pointe Group (TPH) by $424,032 as Share Value Rose; Bowling Portfolio Management Increased Its Amazon (AMZN) Position by $1.05 Million

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Tri Pointe Group Inc (TPH) by 34.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 35,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 136,348 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 101,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Tri Pointe Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.12. About 330,428 shares traded. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) has declined 18.43% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TPH News: 15/05/2018 – TRI Pointe Group Strengthens Executive Leadership Team With Three New Hires; 25/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Group 1Q Net $42.9M; 25/04/2018 – TRI POINTE 1Q REV. $583.4M, EST. $552.3M; 25/04/2018 – TRI POINTE 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 24C; 25/04/2018 – TRI POINTE 1Q EPS 28C; 26/04/2018 – Winchester Homes Hosting Grand Opening for West Grove in Fairfax on May 5; 08/03/2018 – TRI Pointe Homes Southern California Honored with Eight 2018 Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Awards; 25/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Group Expects to Open 16 New Communities in 2Q; 25/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Group Ended 1Q With Total Liquidity of $917.2M; 29/03/2018 – TRI Pointe Homes Colorado Names Darren DuPree as New President

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Inc (AMZN) by 13.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 592 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,844 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.63 million, up from 4,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $975.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $29.53 during the last trading session, reaching $1981.85. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE SAYS THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL TO BE STREAMED GLOBALLY DURING THE 2018 & 2019 SEASONS TO OVER 100 MILLION AMAZON PRIME MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY AMAZON WEB SERVICES NET SALES $5,442 MLN VS $3,661 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 – The company has some of the biggest names in Silicon Valley, including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Marc Benioff and Jeff Bezos; 09/04/2018 – Whole Foods Market Announces Community Giving Day; 16/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HIRE FORMER FDA OFFICIAL FOR HEALTH UNIT:CNBC; 16/03/2018 – Market in ‘Hurry to Discount’ Amazon Rivals, Says NYU’s Galloway (Video); 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Amazon is selling dozens of products that ridicule and trivialise mental illnesses such as OCD and; 08/03/2018 – The Stand: Help on the way | Amazon vs. equal pay | Crowd-sourced strikes; 26/03/2018 – Amazon signs distribution deal with French retailer Casino; 25/03/2018 – As Amazon Steps Up Tax Collections, Some Cities Are Left Out

