Aperio Group Has Decreased Kroger Co (KR) Stake by $4.02 Million; Cypress Funds Decreased Xpo Logistics (XPO) Position by $4.51 Million; Stock Rose

Cypress Funds Llc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.00 million, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $72.19. About 1.49 million shares traded or 30.36% up from the average. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 18/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Voice-Enabled Tracking for Last Mile Shipments; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Operating Chief; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 03/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS STILL ON TRACK TO ANNOUNCE ACQUISITION THIS YEAR; 31/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Plans to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: XPO LOGISTICS WORLDWIDE v. US [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #18-1202 – 2018-03-07; 14/05/2018 – Drivers at XPO in Erie, PA Seek Teamster Representation; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 119.7 MLN VS EUR 85.5 MLN YEAR AGO; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q REV. $4.19B, EST. $3.91B; 19/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REPORTS OVER $450M ANNUAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT

Aperio Group Llc decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 16.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc sold 167,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 833,858 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.51M, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $24.7. About 11.33M shares traded or 11.93% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 08/03/2018 – Kroger Recorded 4Q LIFO Credit of $54M; 09/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award; 23/04/2018 – KROGER SAYS ABOUT $546M REMAINS OF BUYBACK ANNOUNCED MARCH 15; 17/05/2018 – Ocado Entering U.S. Market Through Technology Deal With Kroger — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – EXPECTS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS, EXCLUDING MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, AND PURCHASES OF LEASED FACILITIES, TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.0 BILLION IN 2018; 08/03/2018 – Kroger 4Q Net $854M; 23/05/2018 – KROGER CO – POST DEAL, HOME CHEF TO OPERATE AS UNIT OF KROGER CO., MAINTAIN ITS E-COMMERCE BUSINESS ON HOMECHEF.COM; 09/03/2018 – Kroger: Agreement Raises Starting Wages to at Least $10 Per Hour; 17/05/2018 – Kroger’s Big, Risky Bet on Grocery Delivery; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook

Analysts await XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 20.22% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.89 per share. XPO’s profit will be $97.31M for 16.87 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by XPO Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.41% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12 before the open. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $319.97 million for 14.70 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06 billion and $23.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10,478 shares to 424,503 shares, valued at $67.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) by 18,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,828 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).