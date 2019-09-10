Aperio Group Has Cut Its Holding in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) as Share Price Rose; As Raytheon Company (RTN) Share Value Rose, Lafleur & Godfrey Boosted Stake

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 1,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 83,901 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.28M, up from 82,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $189.41. About 1.20M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon to enhance FAA’s air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 18%; Had Seen 19%; 11/04/2018 – RAYTHEON TO DEMONSTRATE ARMY MOBILE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $9.70 – $9.90; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs agreement with U.S. government for Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense system; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PROVIDE MULTI-FUNCTION RECEIVER EXCITER SYSTEM TEST BENCH,A CONTROL SYSTEM & A MODELING, SIMULATION ENVIRONMENT; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS

Aperio Group Llc decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 15.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc sold 6,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 36,178 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, down from 43,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $59.81. About 320,059 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 Billion in New OCIO Assets in Six Months; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Net $139.8M; 11/04/2018 – SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q REV. $405.6M, EST. $408.2M; 14/05/2018 – Bremer Bank Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 07/03/2018 SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 03/04/2018 – SEI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – SEI & SYNECHRON JOIN FORCES FOR BLOCKCHAIN UTILIZATION; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q EPS 86c; 07/03/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS-ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SYNECHRON TO SUPPORT SEI’S EFFORTS TO EMPLOY BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47M and $387.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 27,745 shares to 414,592 shares, valued at $22.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 6,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,504 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc Com (NYSE:CHD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Auxier Asset has 12,500 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Co reported 1,385 shares. Fiera Capital accumulated 0% or 6,027 shares. Grisanti Cap Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 355 shares. Glenmede Tru Commerce Na invested 0.33% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Narwhal Cap, Georgia-based fund reported 45,057 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts invested in 89,543 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Linscomb & Williams holds 0.08% or 5,452 shares in its portfolio. First Citizens Bank And Tru stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). State Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 0.17% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 3.35 million shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Sumitomo Life, a Japan-based fund reported 15,986 shares. Welch And Forbes Lc reported 1.1% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Security National Bank & Trust Of So Dak has 0.36% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Essex Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 58,282 shares or 1.57% of its portfolio.

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06B and $23.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in P T Telekomunikasi Indonesia (NYSE:TLK) by 33,628 shares to 498,365 shares, valued at $13.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 81,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 741,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & Com Incorporated reported 757 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.02% or 23,905 shares. King Luther Management Corp stated it has 25,712 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has invested 0% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Citigroup invested in 0% or 31,661 shares. 4,550 were reported by Daiwa Secs Group. First Advisors Lp owns 22,111 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca invested in 55,888 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Com invested in 16,950 shares. 450 were reported by Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt. 47,160 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.03% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Mirae Asset Glob Invests Communications owns 66,076 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% or 14,455 shares. First Republic Mngmt has 11,527 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

