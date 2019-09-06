Aperio Group Has Cut Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) Position by $313,213 as Valuation Declined; As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Share Value Declined, Starboard Value LP Decreased Stake

Starboard Value Lp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp sold 839,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 1.76M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.60 million, down from 2.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $109.56. About 1.95M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500.

Aperio Group Llc decreased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) by 13.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc sold 3,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 21,093 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, down from 24,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $83.19. About 213,900 shares traded. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK – IDENTIFIED INCIDENT DID NOT IMPACT OTHER FROST SYSTEMS; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q EPS $1.61; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Net Interest Income Was $229.7 Million; 27/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST BANKERS INC CFR.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $116 FROM $112; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK: STOPPED IDENTIFIED UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Non-interest Income Was $91.4 Million; 22/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board seeks to permanently bar former employee of Frost Bank from employment in banking; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANKERS – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Says It Immediately Launched Investigation; 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Down on Q1 Earnings Miss, Comps Aid Sales – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 29, 2019 : TD, DG, DLTR, BBY, BURL, SAFM, TECD, HAIN, PDCO, GLNG, ANF, MEI – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q2 Earnings Beat Despite Soft Margins? – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,973.39 up 116.51 points – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: When Apple Will Show Off its New iPhone – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $262.66M for 24.68 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamic Mgmt Ltd holds 0.99% or 2,615 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Alta Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 3.43% or 554,227 shares. Sei Invs invested in 0.11% or 318,874 shares. Boltwood Cap reported 9,685 shares. Sun Life Fincl holds 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 402 shares. 9,626 are owned by Veritable Limited Partnership. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 0.04% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 1.77M shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Fmr Lc has 0.24% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 19.20 million shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Com owns 107 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts Finance Ma reported 3.98M shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated owns 4,082 shares. Maple Cap Mngmt invested 2.56% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Stonebridge Capital reported 2,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $94,324 activity.

Analysts await Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, down 3.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CFR’s profit will be $107.13M for 12.16 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold CFR shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 50.13 million shares or 4.24% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl reported 0% stake. Retirement Of Alabama reported 159,100 shares stake. Pnc Financial Ser accumulated 307,310 shares. Franklin Resource holds 0% or 7,588 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Ins Com holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 10,746 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 644,890 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 0.01% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 138,137 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt, California-based fund reported 346,487 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Com, a California-based fund reported 21,093 shares. Stifel Corp stated it has 44,169 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citigroup Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 23,167 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel reported 0% stake. Keybank Association Oh holds 71,570 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Howland Capital has invested 0.78% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Moreover, Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.05% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 2.10 million shares.

More notable recent Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Cullen/Frost Bankers Ends 2018 With a Bang – The Motley Fool” on February 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Cullen/Frost Bankers Is Thriving – The Motley Fool” published on October 27, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Hosts First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – PRNewswire” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “South Texas Money Management founder dies – San Antonio Business Journal” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cullen/Frost Bankers: High-Quality Bank For A Great Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 15, 2018.

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06B and $23.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 396,082 shares to 1.81 million shares, valued at $19.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Janus Henderson Group Plc by 13,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC).