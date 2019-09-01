Aperio Group Has Boosted Vmware Cl A (VMW) Position; Katy Industries (KT)’s Sentiment Is 1.18

Katy Industries Inc (KT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.50, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 72 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 61 sold and reduced stakes in Katy Industries Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 140.85 million shares, up from 132.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Katy Industries Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 7 to 5 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 50 Increased: 47 New Position: 25.

Aperio Group Llc increased Vmware Inc Cl A (VMW) stake by 22.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aperio Group Llc acquired 19,953 shares as Vmware Inc Cl A (VMW)’s stock declined 13.82%. The Aperio Group Llc holds 108,758 shares with $19.63M value, up from 88,805 last quarter. Vmware Inc Cl A now has $56.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.21% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $141.44. About 3.69 million shares traded or 132.74% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 04/05/2018 – KILL McAfee Announces MOVE AntiVirus for VMware Cloud on AWS; 17/04/2018 – CNBC: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 18/05/2018 – DELL IS SAID TO TALK WITH DVMT HOLDERS ON VMWARE MERGER: CNBC; 19/04/2018 – UBER IS SAID TO SELECT VMWARE’S ROWE AS CFO FOR PLANNED ’19 IPO; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN HAS TAKEN A ‘MEDIUM’-SIZED STAKE IN VMWARE – CNBC, CITING; 16/04/2018 – Thales Vormetric Data Security Platform Completes VMware Cloud Certification and is Designated VMware Ready; 06/03/2018 – VMware: Metrics Decline, Says Maxim, and Then There’s Dell — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Overland-Tandberg’s RDX independently tested by VMware; 07/03/2018 – VMware Cloud on AWS Expands to Europe, Delivers Powerful New Capabilities for Migrating and Protecting Applications; 07/03/2018 – VMWARE INC – VMWARE CLOUD ON AMAZON WEB SERVICES IS NOW AVAILABLE IN EUROPE

Silchester International Investors Llp holds 19.53% of its portfolio in KT Corporation for 23.25 million shares. Kopernik Global Investors Llc owns 6.67 million shares or 14.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mittleman Brothers Llc has 12.34% invested in the company for 1.47 million shares. The California-based Sensato Investors Llc has invested 4.2% in the stock. Nine Masts Capital Ltd, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 1.00 million shares.

The stock increased 0.63% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.23. About 561,665 shares traded. KT Corporation (KT) has declined 12.46% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 07/05/2018 – Lan Kwai Fong Group partners with South Korea’s largest telecom company KT; 22/03/2018 South Korea’s KT to launch 5G service for businesses next March; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q OPER PROFIT 397.1B WON, EST. 380.72B WON; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Net KRW224.10B Vs KRW224.30B; 23/05/2018 – KT Showcases 5G Innovation at the World IT Show 2018; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – QTRLY ALUMINIUM PRODUCTION 846 KT VS 889 KT A YEAR AGO; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q NET 197B WON, EST. 193.38B WON; 14/05/2018 – KT Builds Africa’s 1st Nationwide LTE Network in Rwanda; 02/05/2018 – Aquantia Collaborates With KT to Deliver Multi-Gig Ethernet to Korean Homes; 11/04/2018 – VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC – TUTICORIN Il 400 KT EXPANSION PROJECT ON TRACK

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea. The company has market cap of $5.48 billion. The firm offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; Internet phone services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services, including Internet protocol television services; and data communication services, including leased line and dedicated broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers. It has a 11.65 P/E ratio. It also provides mobile voice and data telecommunications services; and credit card processing and other financial services, as well as sells mobile handsets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson And Doremus Invest Mgmt reported 292 shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2,957 were reported by Asset Mngmt. Bnp Paribas Asset reported 0.02% stake. Park Avenue Securities Limited Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Caxton Lp invested 0.04% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 609 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fil, a Bermuda-based fund reported 9,947 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 43 shares. 75 are owned by Adirondack Trust Com. Da Davidson & invested in 2,293 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 249 shares in its portfolio. Wright Incorporated reported 1.12% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). 2,983 are held by Greenleaf. Gam Ag holds 6,545 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Among 14 analysts covering VMware (NYSE:VMW), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. VMware has $210 highest and $11400 lowest target. $174.07’s average target is 23.07% above currents $141.44 stock price. VMware had 24 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, August 19. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Nomura maintained the shares of VMW in report on Friday, August 23 with “Reduce” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, August 23 with “Outperform”. As per Thursday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Wedbush maintained VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) on Thursday, April 11 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 23 with “Hold”. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The stock of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 23 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by RBC Capital Markets.

Aperio Group Llc decreased Occidental Pete Corp Del (NYSE:OXY) stake by 58,783 shares to 310,470 valued at $20.55 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) stake by 5,944 shares and now owns 16,846 shares. Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) was reduced too.