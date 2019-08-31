Aperio Group Has Boosted Alexander & Baldwin New (ALEX) Position by $448,650; Stock Declined; Tt International Has Increased Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $24.37 Million

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX) by 72.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 17,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 42,632 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 24,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $22.89. About 145,736 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500.

Tt International increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 113,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288.52 million, up from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $441.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 9.64 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, on Monday urged Facebook to resolve its data privacy problems, a day before Mark Zuckerberg was due to appear at U.S. congressional hearings; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2018, CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES RECORDED TOTAL GMV OF RMB4,820 BILLION (US$768 BILLION), UP 28%; 10/05/2018 – Norinchukin Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Alibaba, Cuts GE: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.22B; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY-TOTAL INCENTIVE FEES TO BE RECEIVED BY ALIBABA HEALTH GROUP UNDER DEAL FOR FY19 WILL NOT BE MORE THAN RMB8 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told CNBC that Alibaba does better at fighting fakes than its American counterpart, Amazon; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – DARAZ WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER SAME BRAND FOLLOWING TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA IS SAID TO MULL BUYING ROCKET INTERNET’S PAKISTAN UNIT; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba, Cainiao Lead $1.4 Billion Spend on Delivery-Firm Stake

