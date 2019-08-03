Aperio Group Decreased Maximus (MMS) Stake by $921,410; Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Boosted Stake in Wintrust Finl (WTFC) by $7.40 Million

Aperio Group Llc decreased its stake in Maximus Inc (MMS) by 7.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc sold 13,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 152,711 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.84M, down from 165,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Maximus Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $71.56. About 206,110 shares traded. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 18/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Contact Centers in Georgia and New Jersey Awarded by BenchmarkPortal; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q EPS 84c; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS INC – PERFORMANCE-BASED CONTRACT, WHICH BEGINS ON JULY 1, 2018, HAS AN ESTIMATED REVENUE RANGE OF $250 MLN TO $300 MLN (USD) OVER FIVE YEARS; 24/05/2018 – Maximus: Contract Has Estimated Revenue Range of $250M-$300M Over Five Years; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS – IT HAS BEEN AWARDED FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT RENEWAL FOR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES (DES) PROGRAM BY AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Net $55.5M; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Yr Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS GETS 5-YR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES CONTRACT REBID; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Year Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (WTFC) by 47.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 110,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.25% . The institutional investor held 342,864 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.09 million, up from 232,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Wintrust Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $68.53. About 358,224 shares traded. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 18.73% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.73% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Wintrust Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTFC); 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q EPS $1.40; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $225.1 MLN VS $192.6 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Sees Profit, Revenue Boost In Latest Quarter; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Net Income, an Increase of 40% Over Prior Year; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 02/05/2018 – Wintrust to Buy Delaware Place Bank for $34M; 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL: PLANS TO BUY DE PLACE BANK; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q Net $82M; 08/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Plans to Acquire Countryside Bank – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces the Acquisition of Branch of PyraMax Bank, FSB – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 04, 2019.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94 billion and $31.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Hawaiian Inc by 186,974 shares to 902,955 shares, valued at $23.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,754 shares, and cut its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WTFC shares while 81 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 48.31 million shares or 3.70% less from 50.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Basswood Ltd Liability Com holds 194,328 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.01% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) for 17,635 shares. Phocas Fin Corp reported 107,079 shares stake. 617,344 are owned by Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 88,166 shares. Sterling Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 8,719 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 17,081 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 9,955 shares. Laurion Cap Lp holds 27,483 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Utd Financial Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 342,864 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0% or 11,880 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 289,473 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MMS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 56.34 million shares or 3.79% less from 58.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.21M were reported by Fil Limited. First Citizens Bancshares And Tru holds 0.04% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 5,343 shares. Stifel holds 5,028 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Phocas Financial holds 71,946 shares. Moreover, Us National Bank & Trust De has 0% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 22,893 shares. The United Kingdom-based Mondrian Inv Partners Limited has invested 1.96% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Strategic Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 18,691 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Comerica Bancorporation reported 41,693 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 706,775 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Fort Washington Investment Advsr Incorporated Oh holds 0.16% or 200,788 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 118 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas reported 118,151 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Investment Inc has invested 0.03% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Yorktown Management And Com has invested 0.11% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06 billion and $23.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR) by 27,822 shares to 189,688 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 1.47M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.32M shares, and has risen its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (NYSE:AFG).

Analysts await MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 2.20% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.91 per share. MMS’s profit will be $59.34 million for 19.24 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by MAXIMUS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.08% negative EPS growth.