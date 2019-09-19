Aperio Group Decreased Its Western Digital (WDC) Holding; Strattec Security (STRT) Shorts Raised By 6.05%

Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT) had an increase of 6.05% in short interest. STRT’s SI was 29,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6.05% from 28,100 shares previously. With 3,800 avg volume, 8 days are for Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT)’s short sellers to cover STRT’s short positions. The SI to Strattec Security Corporation’s float is 0.83%. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $22.8. About 5,953 shares traded. Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT) has declined 35.37% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical STRT News: 26/04/2018 – STRATTEC SECURITY CORP – BELIEVE NEGATIVE IMPACTS WILL CONTINUE OVER NEXT TWO QUARTERS; 15/05/2018 – STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Strattec Security 3Q EPS 80c; 22/04/2018 – DJ STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STRT); 26/04/2018 – Strattec Security 3Q Net $3M; 27/03/2018 – STRATTEC SECURITY – FIFTH AMENDMENT TEMPORARILY INCREASES MAXIMUM BORROWING AVAILABILITY UNDER CREDIT FACILITY TO $30 MLN UNTIL JUNE 30, 2019; 27/03/2018 STRATTEC SECURITY CORP SAYS EFFECTIVE AS OF MARCH 27, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO A FIFTH AMENDMENT TO ITS JUNE 28, 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Aperio Group Llc decreased Western Digital Corp (WDC) stake by 11.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Aperio Group Llc sold 17,590 shares as Western Digital Corp (WDC)’s stock rose 6.08%. The Aperio Group Llc holds 133,671 shares with $6.36 million value, down from 151,261 last quarter. Western Digital Corp now has $18.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $63.56. About 3.24M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023; 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference

More notable recent Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Strattec Security Corporation’s (NASDAQ:STRT) Upcoming 0.7% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Strattec Security Corporation’s (NASDAQ:STRT) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 3 investors sold Strattec Security Corporation shares while 10 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 2.89 million shares or 1.11% less from 2.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock reported 105,313 shares. Northern Tru Corp has 10,875 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT). Vanguard Grp Inc reported 157,276 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT). Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Lc stated it has 0% in Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT). Pnc Finance Svcs Group invested 0% in Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT). 20 are held by West Oak Ltd Liability Com. Us Bankshares De accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 1,043 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 22,701 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P holds 310,411 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Research Capital Ltd Com (Trc) owns 1,160 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 14,600 are held by Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada. Wells Fargo Mn reported 4,279 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $86.79 million. The firm offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides full service and aftermarket support services for its products.

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “S&P 500 Movers: TSN, WDC – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Western Digital (WDC) is Such a Great Value Stock Pick Right Now – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WDC, MU gain on positive pricing note – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Western Digital (WDC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Western Digital to expand in Roseville after Kazan acquisition – Sacramento Business Journal” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Aperio Group Llc increased Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE) stake by 3,303 shares to 17,893 valued at $6.46 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) stake by 30,275 shares and now owns 223,654 shares. Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) was raised too.

Among 12 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 7 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Western Digital has $7600 highest and $32.5000 lowest target. $55.21’s average target is -13.14% below currents $63.56 stock price. Western Digital had 25 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Benchmark downgraded the shares of WDC in report on Tuesday, July 2 to “Sell” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 30. Robert W. Baird downgraded it to “Underperform” rating and $4000 target in Friday, April 26 report. Longbow maintained Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) on Wednesday, September 11 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by UBS. Bank of America maintained the shares of WDC in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of WDC in report on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by Benchmark. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, August 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 4 by Mizuho.

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 102.52% or $2.85 from last year’s $2.78 per share.