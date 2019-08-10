Aperio Group Decreased Its Stake in Logmein (LOGM) as Stock Declined; Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose While Northwest Investment Counselors Increased Position by $472,689

Aperio Group Llc decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 25.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc sold 13,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 37,792 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, down from 50,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $71.66. About 168,598 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Inc.: Jesse A. Cohn Has Decided Not to Stand for Re-election to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.31; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Buys 1.6% Position in LogMeIn; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – LogMeln Completes Acquisition of Jive Communications; 20/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN USA TO HAVE ACCESS TO $400M REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 22,695 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, up from 20,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – FBI sought iPhone order before exhausting options -U.S. inspector general; 28/04/2018 – Apple’s Big Payday Will Only Go So Far — Heard on the Street; 25/04/2018 – MacRumors: Intel to Supply Apple With 70% of LTE Chips Needed for 2018 iPhones; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 06/04/2018 – Apple Could Hit $1 Trillion Valuation With Curved iPhone — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS IN SUPPLIER RESPONSIBILITY REPORT; 26/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Apple reportedly lining up a new “Star” family of devices; 01/05/2018 – IPhone Slowdown, Share Buybacks: Watch to Watch in Apple Results; 12/03/2018 – Acquisition of Magazine-Subscription Service Could Bolster Apple News; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: CRWD, MSFT, WIX, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple Earnings Preview: Time To Launch – Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple (AAPL) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora reported 3.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Shell Asset Mgmt Company owns 530,766 shares or 2.22% of their US portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Com Inc holds 73,181 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Eulav Asset Mgmt has invested 0.28% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wisconsin-based Dana Investment Advisors has invested 2.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Provident Co has 9,660 shares. 3,783 were reported by Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv. Boston Ptnrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.36% or 7,061 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested 7.55% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dock Street Asset Mgmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 189,403 shares. The Texas-based Tctc Limited Com has invested 1.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Segment Wealth Management Lc holds 1.66% or 41,139 shares in its portfolio. Wealthquest stated it has 13,973 shares or 1% of all its holdings.

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CDW Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LogMeIn Announces First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:LOGM – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Yelp’s (YELP) Q2 Earnings Top, Revenues Miss Mark, Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About LogMeIn Inc (LOGM) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New Strong Buy Stocks for July 31st – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, down 11.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $52.81 million for 17.23 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Company has 8,313 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Globeflex Cap LP holds 2,613 shares. Plante Moran Ltd has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Fort LP has 1,293 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 286,309 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Republic Management invested in 0% or 3,231 shares. Oppenheimer & Company holds 0.02% or 10,155 shares in its portfolio. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.37% or 90,387 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 53,416 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated owns 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 17 shares. State Teachers Retirement System, a New York-based fund reported 75,835 shares. Filament Ltd Co holds 0.15% or 5,446 shares. Bluestein R H & Com holds 0.01% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 1,135 shares. Natixis Advsr LP invested in 31,955 shares or 0.02% of the stock.