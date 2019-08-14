Aperio Group Decreased Its Ericsson (ERIC) Holding by $694,350; Valuation Declined; Brf Sa (BRFS) Stock Rose While Inca Investments Raised Holding by $13.61 Million

Aperio Group Llc decreased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc sold 77,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.12% . The institutional investor held 938,192 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.61M, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.72. About 4.91 million shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 9.70% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Brf Sa (BRFS) by 35.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 2.72M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.59% . The institutional investor held 10.32 million shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.05 million, up from 7.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Brf Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.77. About 5.31 million shares traded or 18.15% up from the average. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 40.61% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 27/04/2018 – DINIZ: DESPITE THE PROBLEMS, BRF IS READY TO GROW; 22/05/2018 – BRF SAYS IN STATEMENT BRAZIL OPS RUNNING NORMALLY AMID PROTESTS; 27/04/2018 – FORMER BRF CHAIRMAN DINIZ SAYS TOLD PARENTE CURRENT BRF MANAGEMENT ‘VERY COMPETENT’; 25/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRF SAYS SHAREHOLDER ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT WITHDREW REQUEST TO CHANGE VOTING SYSTEM IN ASSEMBLY- STATEMENT; 10/05/2018 – BRF 1Q EBITDA R$783M, EST. R$775.0M; 05/03/2018 – Former CEO of BRF arrested in Brazil food safety probe -police; 23/05/2018 – BRF:OTHER 9 PLANTS TO BE PARTIALLY OR COMPLETELY PARALYZED WED; 05/03/2018 – BRF board meeting to go ahead despite latest fraud allegations; 18/04/2018 – BRF Chairman Diniz invites Petrobras CEO Parente to replace him; 17/04/2018 – BRF BOARD MEMBER LUIZ FERNANDO FURLAN SPEAKS IN CONFERENCE CALL

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00 million and $583.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bancolombia S A (NYSE:CIB) by 303,733 shares to 827,058 shares, valued at $42.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (NYSE:KOF) by 270,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 850,312 shares, and cut its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL).

