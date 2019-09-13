Aperio Group Cut Its Bottomline Tech Del (EPAY) Position by $307,032 as Stock Declined; Azimuth Capital Management Has Raised Agilent Technologies (A) Position

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies (A) by 74.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 48,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 113,465 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.47 million, up from 64,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $77.57. About 3.96 million shares traded or 56.03% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – FILES CIVIL LAWSUIT AGAINST CHANGZHOU PANNATEK CO., INCLUDING FORMER AGILENT EMPLOYEE; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Agilent at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Agilent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Agilent at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE INITIAL PAYMENT TO COVER RAW MATERIAL PURCHASES AND RESERVE APPROPRIATE RESOURCES UNDER AGREEMENT; 04/05/2018 – FTC: 20181048: Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Lasergen, Inc; 30/03/2018 – FTC: Application For Commission Approval of Proposed Cross-License of Certain Intellectual Property Between Agilent; 02/05/2018 – A: “Price increase isn’t a focus in the near term for us.” Spotify CEO Daniel Ek – ! $A; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Rev $1.21B; 16/04/2018 – Agilent Announces Departure of Patrick Kaltenbach

Aperio Group Llc decreased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY) by 33.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc sold 6,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The institutional investor held 14,141 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $626,000, down from 21,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Bottomline Tech Del Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $42.25. About 213,266 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 59 investors sold A shares while 179 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 254.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 260.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Automobile Association stated it has 0.02% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Indexiq Ltd reported 54,653 shares stake. Sensato Invsts Limited Com holds 3,403 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Garde Incorporated stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund has invested 0.1% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Brown Brothers Harriman reported 2,661 shares. First Manhattan Communication owns 82,764 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 371 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cs Mckee LP invested in 0.48% or 72,140 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Robecosam Ag reported 1.30 million shares. 203,150 were accumulated by Apg Asset Management Nv. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested in 0.14% or 3.21M shares. Fruth Management invested 1.33% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Argent Capital Mngmt Lc holds 14,367 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Businessinsider.com with their article: “How a single index card helps the president of the New York Stock Exchange keep her chaotic day in check – Business Insider” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Is Weighed Down By Its Debt Load – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Like About Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Health Group (NYSE:UNH) by 1,297 shares to 66,238 shares, valued at $16.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,448 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06 billion and $24.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 20,674 shares to 40,962 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evergy Inc by 57,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 274,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Selective Ins Group Inc (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EPAY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.80 million shares or 0.91% less from 38.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 580,659 are owned by Bernzott Cap. Shannon River Fund Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 141,130 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Prelude Cap Mngmt owns 3,304 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 47,314 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Natixis reported 32,567 shares. Disciplined Growth Mn owns 208,044 shares. Bancshares Of America Corp De invested in 0% or 86,660 shares. Aristotle Boston Limited Liability accumulated 775,489 shares or 1.66% of the stock. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 2,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 0% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 29,537 shares. Psagot House Ltd invested 0.02% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Gru One Trading Limited Partnership reported 329 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab stated it has 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited reported 128,268 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 180,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

More notable recent Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “TSX rises on trade hopes, energy stocks lead gainers – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The 52-Week Highs You Never Heard About – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Dell, Campbell Soup, Alexion – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “DuPont to Sell Silicon Carbide Wafer Business to SK Siltron – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Nordstrom, Zagg, Splunk – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.