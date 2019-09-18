Aperio Group Boosted Its Yy (YY) Stake; Enterprise Prods Partners LP (EPD) Share Value Rose While Private Capital Advisors Upped by $492,156 Its Holding

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 12.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 5,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 52,363 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.65M, up from 46,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $62.65. About 350,988 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners LP (EPD) by 5.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 17,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 368,549 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.64 million, up from 350,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $29.01. About 761,951 shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 25/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMITMENT PERIOD BEGINS MAY 25, 2018 AT 4 P.M. CDT, CONTINUES UNTIL 5 P.M. CDT JUNE 24, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,950 are held by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm. Sheets Smith Wealth Management invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). First Midwest Retail Bank Trust Division owns 25,081 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Cv Starr & Inc Tru has 450,000 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Company reported 423,438 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership has invested 0.31% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Massachusetts Fincl Ma holds 0.17% or 14.24M shares. The Ohio-based Cincinnati Insurance has invested 0.21% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Next Fincl Group Inc Incorporated, a Texas-based fund reported 8,377 shares. Dock Street Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.08% or 8,400 shares. Cannell Peter B Co holds 33,750 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Heronetta Mngmt Lp holds 860,080 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 262,851 shares. Private Cap Advsr Inc has 3.01% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Midas holds 0.5% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

