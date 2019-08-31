Apergy Corporation (APY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. (NYSE:HOS)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY) and Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. (NYSE:HOS). The two are both Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apergy Corporation 35 1.57 N/A 1.20 27.04 Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 1 0.12 N/A -3.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Apergy Corporation and Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apergy Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 4.7% Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -4.3%

Liquidity

Apergy Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2.8 Quick Ratio. Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Apergy Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Apergy Corporation and Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apergy Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Apergy Corporation’s upside potential is 71.94% at a $44.67 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.7% of Apergy Corporation shares and 55.5% of Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Apergy Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.2% of Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apergy Corporation 3.5% -3.81% -16.35% -5.66% -19.32% 20.13% Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 4% -11.11% -17.46% -23.53% -78.56% -27.78%

For the past year Apergy Corporation had bullish trend while Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Apergy Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management. This segment offers its products under the brand names of Harbison-Fischer, Norris, Alberta Oil Tool, Oil Lift Technology, PCS Ferguson, Pro-Rod, Upco, Accelerated, Norriseal-Wellmark, Quartzdyne, Spirit, Theta, Timberline, and Windrock. The Drilling Technologies segment provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings for use in oil and gas drill bits under the US Synthetic brand. The company was formerly known as Wellsite Corporation and changed its name to Apergy Corporation in February 2018. Apergy Corporation is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. As of May 8, 2018, Apergy Corporation operates independently of PHI Group Inc.

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the U.S. military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Latin America, and internationally. Its fleet of U.S.-flagged OSVs and MPSVs support deep-well, deepwater, and ultra-deepwater activities of the offshore oil and gas industry, such as oil and gas exploration, field development, production, construction, installation, well-stimulation, and other enhanced oil recovery, as well as inspection, repair, and maintenance services. The company also provides vessel management services, including crewing, daily operational management, and maintenance activities for other vessels owners. As of February 15, 2017, it owned and operated 62 OSVs and 8 MPSVs. Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.