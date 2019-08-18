Apergy Corporation (APY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET)

Both Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY) and Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apergy Corporation 36 1.64 N/A 1.20 27.04 Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 4 0.16 N/A -3.75 0.00

Table 1 highlights Apergy Corporation and Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Apergy Corporation and Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apergy Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 4.7% Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 0.00% -30.5% -18.7%

Liquidity

Apergy Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Apergy Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Apergy Corporation and Forum Energy Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apergy Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Apergy Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 71.22% and an $44.67 average price target. On the other hand, Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s potential upside is 247.68% and its average price target is $5.25. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Forum Energy Technologies Inc. seems more appealing than Apergy Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.7% of Apergy Corporation shares and 94.2% of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. shares. Apergy Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3% of Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apergy Corporation 3.5% -3.81% -16.35% -5.66% -19.32% 20.13% Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 7.82% -21.08% -54.67% -47.18% -78.26% -36.56%

For the past year Apergy Corporation had bullish trend while Forum Energy Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Apergy Corporation beats Forum Energy Technologies Inc.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management. This segment offers its products under the brand names of Harbison-Fischer, Norris, Alberta Oil Tool, Oil Lift Technology, PCS Ferguson, Pro-Rod, Upco, Accelerated, Norriseal-Wellmark, Quartzdyne, Spirit, Theta, Timberline, and Windrock. The Drilling Technologies segment provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings for use in oil and gas drill bits under the US Synthetic brand. The company was formerly known as Wellsite Corporation and changed its name to Apergy Corporation in February 2018. Apergy Corporation is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. As of May 8, 2018, Apergy Corporation operates independently of PHI Group Inc.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling and subsea construction markets. This segment also offers drilling technologies consisting of capital equipment and a line of products consumed in the drilling; and subsea technologies, including robotic vehicles and other capital equipment, specialty components and tooling, complementary subsea technical services and rental items, and products used in pipeline infrastructure. The Completions segment provides products and related services to the well construction, completion, stimulation, and intervention markets. This segment also offers downhole technologies comprising cementing and casing tools, completion products, and a range of down hole protection solutions; and stimulation and intervention technologies, including pumps and well stimulation consumable products, and related recertification and refurbishment services. The Production & Infrastructure segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related equipment and services to the production and infrastructure markets. This segment supplies production equipment, including well site production equipment and process equipment; and valve solutions, such as a range of industrial and process valves. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.