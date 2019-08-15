Apergy (APY) Reaches $26.02 Yearly Low; Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (PML) Has 1.69 Sentiment

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (PML) investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.51, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 22 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 13 sold and decreased positions in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II. The investment managers in our database reported: 3.42 million shares, up from 3.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Pimco Municipal Income Fund II in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 8 Increased: 14 New Position: 8.

The stock of Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY) hit a new 52-week low and has $23.94 target or 8.00% below today’s $26.02 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $2.02B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $23.94 price target is reached, the company will be worth $161.28 million less. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $26.02. About 140,937 shares traded. Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY) has declined 19.32% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.32% the S&P500.

Alexandria Capital Llc holds 0.99% of its portfolio in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II for 481,053 shares. Bank Of Stockton owns 40,943 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Selway Asset Management has 0.14% invested in the company for 15,100 shares. The Missouri-based Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. has invested 0.07% in the stock. Buckingham Asset Management Llc, a Missouri-based fund reported 33,000 shares.

More notable recent PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II declares $0.065 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PIMCO CEF Update | July – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PML – Get Out While You Still Can! – Seeking Alpha” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PML: Priced Out Of The Neighborhood – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Juniorminingnetwork.com‘s news article titled: “Recommended Final Offer for Acacia Mining plc by Barrick Gold Corporation – Junior Mining Network” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $991.84 million. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It has a 159.25 P/E ratio. It invests in fixed income markets.

The stock increased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.93. About 43,240 shares traded. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Apergy (NYSE:APY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Apergy has $52 highest and $3400 lowest target. $44.67’s average target is 71.68% above currents $26.02 stock price. Apergy had 4 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Johnson Rice. Citigroup downgraded the shares of APY in report on Wednesday, July 10 to “Neutral” rating.

More notable recent Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Apergy (NYSE:APY) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Apergy Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:APY – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should Investors Know About Apergy Corporation’s (NYSE:APY) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apergy Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.