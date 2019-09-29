Apergy (APY) Analysts See $0.34 EPS; CARREFOUR S A F ORDINARY SHARES (CRERF) Shorts Raised By 11.48%

Analysts expect Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY) to report $0.34 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 8.11% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. APY’s profit would be $26.34M giving it 19.85 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Apergy Corporation’s analysts see -2.86% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $26.99. About 948,160 shares traded or 57.92% up from the average. Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY) has declined 19.32% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.32% the S&P500.

CARREFOUR S A F ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CRERF) had an increase of 11.48% in short interest. CRERF’s SI was 216,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 11.48% from 194,300 shares previously. With 8,600 avg volume, 25 days are for CARREFOUR S A F ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CRERF)’s short sellers to cover CRERF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.48. About 1,764 shares traded or 37.38% up from the average. Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRERF) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Carrefour SA operates as a multi-local, multi-format, multi-channel retailer primarily in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company has market cap of $14.18 billion. The firm operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce Websites, as well as m-commerce channels; and service stations. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including small household goods, textiles, and home appliances.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce gas and oil worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.09 billion. The firm operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies divisions. It has a 22.31 P/E ratio. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Among 2 analysts covering Apergy (NYSE:APY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Apergy has $3600 highest and $3300 lowest target. $34.50’s average target is 27.83% above currents $26.99 stock price. Apergy had 4 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $3300 target in Monday, September 23 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 10 by Citigroup. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, September 12 report.