Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Both Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00

Demonstrates Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -608.9% -267.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15.2. The Current Ratio of rival VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.6. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 56.47% upside potential and a consensus target price of $45. Meanwhile, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $22, while its potential upside is 4,213.73%. The information presented earlier suggests that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.8% and 13.2%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.44% -0.47% 34.54% 27.47% -23.33% 43.52% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 25.15% -41.25% -60.37% -66.51% -35.6% -55.35%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 43.52% stronger performance while VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has -55.35% weaker performance.

Summary

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.