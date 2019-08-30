Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

We are comparing Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 3.66 N/A 0.39 31.68

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Liquidity

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.2 and a Quick Ratio of 15.2. Competitively, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and has 5.2 Quick Ratio. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $45, while its potential upside is 51.62%. Meanwhile, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $18, while its potential upside is 27.66%. Based on the data shown earlier, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 1.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.