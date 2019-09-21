Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)

Since Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 15.2 and 15.2 respectively. Its competitor Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 8.3 and its Quick Ratio is 8.3. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$45 is Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 75.99%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 66.1% and 24.4% respectively. Insiders owned 1.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 75.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Urovant Sciences Ltd. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.