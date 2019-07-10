Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.77
|0.00
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|36
|0.00
|N/A
|-7.31
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-77.1%
|-60.8%
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $45, while its potential upside is 67.41%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.8% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2.44%
|-0.47%
|34.54%
|27.47%
|-23.33%
|43.52%
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.93%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|7.61%
For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.
