Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -7.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $45, while its potential upside is 67.41%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.8% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.44% -0.47% 34.54% 27.47% -23.33% 43.52% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -7.93% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.61%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.