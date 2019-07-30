Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 14.66 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevena Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -90.9% -52.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.2 while its Current Ratio is 15.2. Meanwhile, Trevena Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevena Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$45 is Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 56.47%. On the other hand, Trevena Inc.’s potential upside is 284.62% and its average target price is $3.5. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Trevena Inc. is looking more favorable than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevena Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.8% and 26% respectively. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of Trevena Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.44% -0.47% 34.54% 27.47% -23.33% 43.52% Trevena Inc. -9.46% -10.67% -10.07% 104.58% -30.21% 211.63%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Trevena Inc.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.