Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)

We will be contrasting the differences between Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.69 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 15.2 and 15.2 respectively. Its competitor Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is 7.1. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$45 is Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 39.84%. On the other hand, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 2,171.79% and its consensus price target is $5.5. Based on the data delivered earlier, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.9% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 111.75% stronger performance while Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -69.58% weaker performance.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.