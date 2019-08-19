Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

Table 1 highlights Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.2 while its Current Ratio is 15.2. Meanwhile, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.9 while its Quick Ratio is 30.9. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

$45 is Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 62.16%. Competitively the average target price of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is $28, which is potential 75.66% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.1% and 34.5%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.