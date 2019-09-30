Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

As Biotechnology companies, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 28 0.00 44.92M -2.77 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 12 -0.32 36.01M -3.81 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 160,888,252.15% -77.1% -60.8% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 298,096,026.49% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15.2 and 15.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Revance Therapeutics Inc. are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 85.34% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 1.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 111.75% stronger performance while Revance Therapeutics Inc. has -37.51% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.