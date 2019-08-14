Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 33 11.29 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 15.2 and 15.2. Competitively, Principia Biopharma Inc. has 15 and 15 for Current and Quick Ratio. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 63.70% at a $45 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Principia Biopharma Inc. is $50, which is potential 32.94% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 97.3% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares. About 1.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Principia Biopharma Inc. has 13.92% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75% Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.