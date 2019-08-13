Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 15.2 and 15.2 respectively. Its competitor Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.2 and its Quick Ratio is 18.2. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $45, and a 64.17% upside potential. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus price target and a 108.12% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.1% and 58.9% respectively. About 1.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has 6.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Prevail Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.