Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.77
|0.00
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|37.69
|N/A
|-1.29
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-77.1%
|-60.8%
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-104.2%
|-86.4%
Liquidity
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.2 while its Quick Ratio is 15.2. On the competitive side is, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. which has a 12.4 Current Ratio and a 12.4 Quick Ratio. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 66.30% upside potential and a consensus target price of $45.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 66.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% are Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% are Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.62%
|9.83%
|49.36%
|105.82%
|57.53%
|111.75%
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.67%
|-21.04%
|-41.04%
|-27.92%
|-95.95%
|-16.85%
For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.
