Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 37.69 N/A -1.29 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Liquidity

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.2 while its Quick Ratio is 15.2. On the competitive side is, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. which has a 12.4 Current Ratio and a 12.4 Quick Ratio. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 66.30% upside potential and a consensus target price of $45.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% are Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% are Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.