Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Both Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 14 1.39 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -253.4% -70%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.2 while its Current Ratio is 15.2. Meanwhile, Jaguar Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 68.67% and an $45 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.8% and 12.6%. Insiders held 0.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Jaguar Health Inc. has 13.23% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.44% -0.47% 34.54% 27.47% -23.33% 43.52% Jaguar Health Inc. -14.17% -22.47% -28.13% -62.9% -92.77% -24.61%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 43.52% stronger performance while Jaguar Health Inc. has -24.61% weaker performance.

Summary

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Jaguar Health Inc.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.