Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)

We will be comparing the differences between Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -8.93 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -69.1% -59.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 15.2 and 15.2 respectively. Its competitor Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and its Quick Ratio is 9.1. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $45, while its potential upside is 71.49%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.8% and 0.8%. 0.1% are Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.95% are Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.44% -0.47% 34.54% 27.47% -23.33% 43.52% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 1.16% 14% 23.04% -1.04% -43.4% 82.86%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.