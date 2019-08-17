Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

As Biotechnology companies, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Codexis Inc. 19 12.83 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Codexis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.2 while its Current Ratio is 15.2. Meanwhile, Codexis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Codexis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Codexis Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Codexis Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $45, and a 62.16% upside potential. Codexis Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.75 consensus target price and a 77.37% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Codexis Inc. seems more appealing than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.2% of Codexis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of Codexis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75% Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Codexis Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Codexis Inc. beats Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.