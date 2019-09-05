Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.77
|0.00
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|93
|7.86
|N/A
|3.36
|28.57
Demonstrates Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-77.1%
|-60.8%
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.2 while its Current Ratio is 15.2. Meanwhile, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.6 while its Quick Ratio is 10.3. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
The upside potential is 49.35% for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $45. Competitively the consensus price target of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is $88, which is potential -14.21% downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.1% and 46.5% respectively. 1.6% are Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.62%
|9.83%
|49.36%
|105.82%
|57.53%
|111.75%
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|1.14%
|0.63%
|-4.24%
|22.63%
|-5.58%
|26.37%
For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
Summary
China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.