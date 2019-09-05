Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 93 7.86 N/A 3.36 28.57

Demonstrates Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.2 while its Current Ratio is 15.2. Meanwhile, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.6 while its Quick Ratio is 10.3. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 49.35% for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $45. Competitively the consensus price target of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is $88, which is potential -14.21% downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.1% and 46.5% respectively. 1.6% are Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.