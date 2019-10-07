Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 27 0.00 44.92M -2.77 0.00 Biofrontera AG 14 0.00 10.26M -0.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Biofrontera AG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 163,583,394.03% -77.1% -60.8% Biofrontera AG 73,495,702.01% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Biofrontera AG has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.1% and 2.04%. 1.6% are Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.04% are Biofrontera AG’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75% Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Biofrontera AG.

Summary

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Biofrontera AG.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.