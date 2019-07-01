Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)

As Biotechnology companies, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.2 and a Quick Ratio of 15.2. Competitively, Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and has 3.1 Quick Ratio. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 76.96% at a $45 average price target. Aileron Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6 average price target and a 775.40% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Aileron Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 53.8% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.9% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 77.03% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.44% -0.47% 34.54% 27.47% -23.33% 43.52% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. -18.04% -26.29% -37.68% -35.5% -76.33% 53.57%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Aileron Therapeutics Inc. beats Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.