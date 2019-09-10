Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Since Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 15.78 N/A -0.92 0.00

In table 1 we can see Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4%

Liquidity

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15.2 and 15.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aeterna Zentaris Inc. are 2.4 and 2.3 respectively. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 40.49% at a $45 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Aeterna Zentaris Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.