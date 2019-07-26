Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) Reaches $28.44 After 5.00% Up Move; Capital Wealth Planning Has Upped Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased Procter & Gamble Co (PG) stake by 16.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Wealth Planning Llc acquired 6,188 shares as Procter & Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Capital Wealth Planning Llc holds 44,082 shares with $4.59 million value, up from 37,894 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Co now has $286.59B valuation. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $114.25. About 3.09M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com

The stock of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.53% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $28.44. About 175,344 shares traded. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) has declined 23.33% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical APLS News: 30/04/2018 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 16/04/2018 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed Offering of Common Stk; 23/04/2018 – DJ Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APLS); 26/03/2018 – APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC APLS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $23; 19/03/2018 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $18.3M; 16/04/2018 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals: Interim Data Shows Broad Hematologic Correction Including Improved Hemoglobin Levels and Reduction in LDH; 16/04/2018 – APELLIS – IN H2 2018, PLANS TO INITIATE A PHASE 3 TRIAL IN 70 PATIENTS WITH PNH VS TREATMENT WITH APL-2 MONOTHERAPY TO TREATMENT WITH ECULIZUMAB; 16/04/2018 – APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TO DATE, APL-2 HAS GENERALLY BEEN WELL-TOLERATED IN PATIENTS; 30/04/2018 – Apellis Pharma Had Cash Position of $152.9 Million at Qtr-End; 19/03/2018 APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.61The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $1.80B company. It was reported on Jul, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $29.86 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:APLS worth $89.90 million more.

Analysts await Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.80 earnings per share, down 31.15% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.61 per share. After $-0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.05% EPS growth.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has market cap of $1.80 billion. The Company’s lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. It currently has negative earnings. The firm develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration.

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble had 13 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Wells Fargo. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 28 by Goldman Sachs. Morgan Stanley maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Friday, March 29. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $111 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 8 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 17 with “Hold”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased Spdr Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) stake by 12,587 shares to 9,740 valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) stake by 12,005 shares and now owns 7,668 shares. Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was reduced too.