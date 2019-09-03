Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) Reaches $27.74 After 8.00% Down Move; Logmein (LOGM)’s Sentiment Is 1.24

Logmein Inc (LOGM) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 155 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 125 sold and trimmed holdings in Logmein Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 44.42 million shares, down from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Logmein Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 47 Reduced: 78 Increased: 98 New Position: 57.

Analysts await Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $-1.02 earnings per share, down 59.38% or $0.38 from last year’s $-0.64 per share. After $-0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.08% negative EPS growth.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has market cap of $1.78 billion. The Company’s lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. It currently has negative earnings. The firm develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration.

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 9.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $52.53 million for 15.27 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.89% EPS growth.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company has market cap of $3.21 billion. The firm offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a well-known provider of cloud telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web live chat service. It has a 147.2 P/E ratio. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution.