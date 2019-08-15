Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) Reaches $26.90 After 4.00% Down Move; Last Week Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Coverage

The stock of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $26.9. About 178,868 shares traded. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) has risen 57.53% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.53% the S&P500. Some Historical APLS News: 19/03/2018 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $18.3M; 16/04/2018 – APELLIS – IN H2 2018, PLANS TO INITIATE A PHASE 3 TRIAL IN 70 PATIENTS WITH PNH VS TREATMENT WITH APL-2 MONOTHERAPY TO TREATMENT WITH ECULIZUMAB; 19/03/2018 APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.61; 16/04/2018 – APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS TO REPORTING FURTHER UPDATES TO ONGOING PADDOCK TRIAL IN JUNE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APLS); 16/04/2018 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Phase 1b Open Label Study of APL-2 in PNH Patients Not Previously Treated with Eculi; 30/04/2018 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 16/04/2018 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals: Interim Data Shows Broad Hematologic Correction Including Improved Hemoglobin Levels and Reduction in LDH; 30/04/2018 – Apellis Pharma: APL-2 in Geographic Atrophy and Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria on Track to Advance Into Phase 3 Trials in 2H18; 26/03/2018 – APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC APLS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $23The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $1.71 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $25.82 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:APLS worth $68.52 million less.

Among 5 analysts covering Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Toromont Industries has $72 highest and $62 lowest target. $68.20’s average target is 10.77% above currents $61.57 stock price. Toromont Industries had 5 analyst reports since February 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. IBC maintained Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) on Monday, February 18 with “Hold” rating. See Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) latest ratings:

19/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold New Target: $62 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $66 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $71 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $72 Maintain

18/02/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $70 Maintain

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has market cap of $1.71 billion. The Company’s lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. It currently has negative earnings. The firm develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration.

More notable recent Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Apellis Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – GlobeNewswire” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apellis Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2019 Business Update and Financial Results – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “6 Stocks With Positive Momentum In A Weakening Market – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Apellis Pharmaceuticals Will Commence APL-9 Program to Control the Complement System in Host Responses to AAV Vector Administration for Gene Therapies – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.02 billion. It operates in two divisions, Equipment Group and CIMCO. It has a 18.72 P/E ratio. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in a variety of applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

More recent Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At Toromont Industries Ltd.’s (TSE:TIH) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Higher Growth With Toromont Over Finning – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 30, 2019 was also an interesting one.