Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) Reaches $26.25 After 4.00% Down Move; Fts International (FTSI) Shorts Decreased By 2.07%

The stock of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.02% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $26.25. About 208,350 shares traded. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) has declined 23.33% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical APLS News: 16/04/2018 – APELLIS – IN H2 2018, PLANS TO INITIATE A PHASE 3 TRIAL IN 70 PATIENTS WITH PNH VS TREATMENT WITH APL-2 MONOTHERAPY TO TREATMENT WITH ECULIZUMAB; 26/03/2018 – APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC APLS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $23; 30/04/2018 – Apellis Pharma Had Cash Position of $152.9 Million at Qtr-End; 19/03/2018 APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.61; 30/04/2018 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 16/04/2018 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals: Interim Data Shows Broad Hematologic Correction Including Improved Hemoglobin Levels and Reduction in LDH; 19/03/2018 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $18.3M; 16/04/2018 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed Offering of Common Stk; 30/04/2018 – Apellis Pharma: APL-2 in Geographic Atrophy and Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria on Track to Advance Into Phase 3 Trials in 2H18; 16/04/2018 – APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS TO REPORTING FURTHER UPDATES TO ONGOING PADDOCK TRIAL IN JUNE

Fts International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) had a decrease of 2.07% in short interest. FTSI’s SI was 2.53 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.07% from 2.58M shares previously. With 423,500 avg volume, 6 days are for Fts International Inc (NYSE:FTSI)’s short sellers to cover FTSI’s short positions. The SI to Fts International Inc’s float is 8.06%. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.44. About 189,824 shares traded. FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) has declined 61.97% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.40% the S&P500. Some Historical FTSI News: 10/05/2018 – PSP Adds FTS International Inc., Exits Venator Materials: 13F; 30/04/2018 – FTS International 1Q Net $78.7M; 10/05/2018 – FTS International Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – FTS International 1Q Rev $467.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ FTS International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTSI); 05/03/2018 FTS INTERNATIONAL INC FTSI.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $26; 18/04/2018 – FTS International Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Analysts await Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.80 EPS, down 31.15% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.61 per share. After $-0.87 actual EPS reported by Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.05% EPS growth.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has market cap of $1.66 billion. The Company’s lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. It currently has negative earnings. The firm develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration.

FTS International, Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. The company has market cap of $597.61 million. The Company’s services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies , in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It has a 4.78 P/E ratio. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.