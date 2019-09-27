Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) Reaches $24.85 After 6.00% Up Move; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Among 10 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Occidental Petroleum has $70 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.35’s average target is 22.00% above currents $45.37 stock price. Occidental Petroleum had 19 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, August 19 by Wells Fargo. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $52.5000 target in Tuesday, August 27 report. Jefferies downgraded the shares of OXY in report on Monday, April 29 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, August 23. Mizuho downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $70 target in Monday, April 22 report. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 13 to “Underweight”. See Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) latest ratings:

23/09/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold New Target: $48.0000 Initiates Coverage On

05/09/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Rating: Positive New Target: $55.0000 Initiates Coverage On

27/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $52.5000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $47.0000 Maintain

19/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $61.0000 Initiates Coverage On

19/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $53.0000 New Target: $48.0000 Maintain

13/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $74.0000 New Target: $50.0000 Downgrade

12/08/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line Downgrade

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $55.0000 New Target: $52.0000 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Downgrade

The stock of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $24.85. About 113,177 shares traded. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) has risen 57.53% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.53% the S&P500. Some Historical APLS News: 30/04/2018 – Apellis Pharma Had Cash Position of $152.9 Million at Qtr-End; 16/04/2018 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Phase 1b Open Label Study of APL-2 in PNH Patients Not Previously Treated with Eculi; 16/04/2018 – APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS TO REPORTING FURTHER UPDATES TO ONGOING PADDOCK TRIAL IN JUNE; 16/04/2018 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals: Interim Data Shows Broad Hematologic Correction Including Improved Hemoglobin Levels and Reduction in LDH; 30/04/2018 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 30/04/2018 – Apellis Pharma: APL-2 in Geographic Atrophy and Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria on Track to Advance Into Phase 3 Trials in 2H18; 16/04/2018 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed Offering of Common Stk; 19/03/2018 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 61c; 16/04/2018 – APELLIS – IN H2 2018, PLANS TO INITIATE A PHASE 3 TRIAL IN 70 PATIENTS WITH PNH VS TREATMENT WITH APL-2 MONOTHERAPY TO TREATMENT WITH ECULIZUMAB; 16/04/2018 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Phase 1b Open Label Study of APL-2 in PNH Patients Not Previously Treated with EculizumabThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $1.58B company. It was reported on Sep, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $26.34 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:APLS worth $94.98 million more.

The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.37. About 1.73M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 114 investors sold Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.89% or 1.22M shares. Edgestream Prtnrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 101,871 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Trexquant Investment L P holds 0.23% or 49,856 shares. Moreover, Godsey And Gibb Associates has 1.57% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Blair William And Il reported 26,353 shares. Sei Invs has 0.13% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 782,822 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss invested in 14,000 shares. Icahn Carl C invested in 33.24M shares. Dearborn Prtn Limited Liability accumulated 8,940 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hyman Charles D invested in 14,660 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Cap Sarl holds 0.61% or 87,500 shares in its portfolio. First Midwest Commercial Bank Trust Division stated it has 0.11% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Reilly Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 16,869 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Invests Co owns 0.02% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 55,828 shares. Miller Howard Invs owns 908,926 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:OXY) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:OXY) Upcoming 1.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Occidental Petroleum: Cheap Enough – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Occidental Petroleum Stock Plunged 15% in August – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. Shearer Bob bought $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, August 5. 4,100 shares were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W., worth $203,401. KLESSE WILLIAM R also bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. Dillon Kenneth had bought 5,000 shares worth $222,850. Shares for $480,900 were bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. The insider POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850. Batchelder Eugene L. had bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gas and oil properties in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $40.58 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. It has a 8.95 P/E ratio. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids , and natural gas.

Analysts await Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $-1.02 earnings per share, down 59.38% or $0.38 from last year’s $-0.64 per share. After $-0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.08% negative EPS growth.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has market cap of $1.58 billion. The Company’s lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. It currently has negative earnings. The firm develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration.